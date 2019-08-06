

CTV Regina





Highway 6 north of Regina was closed on Tuesday after a report of a serious collision between a semi-truck hauling gravel and a SUV, according to police.

RCMP was on the scene 20 km north of Regina, just south of Etaples Road.

The highway was blocked in both directions into the afternoon while police finished the investigation. The highway was reopened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening.