Semi-trucks collide on Trans-Canada Highway
CTVNewsRegina.ca Staff
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 7:42PM CST
Morse RCMP is on scene follow a collision involving two semi-trucks.
The crash happened roughly seven miles east of Chaplin, Sask. on the Trans-Canada Highway.
The drivers of both trucks only sustained minor injuries, but emergency vehicles have the area blocked while the scene is cleaned up.
Drivers are to expect delays.