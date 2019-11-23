

Kayleen Sawatzky, CTV News Regina





REGINA -- Healthcare workers, researchers and families of long-term care patients gathered in Regina on Saturday for a Senior Care Summit looking to improve care in the province.

Audry Nerbas was her mother’s only care provider for seven years. She had no medical background to help her care for her mother, who had Alzheimer’s. Nerbas made the difficult decision to move her mother into a care facility in 2011.

“They were looking after her in ways that I couldn’t,” Nerbas told CTV News Regina. “Even basic hygiene had been an issue. So, it was a relief. It truly was.”

It’s the first time CUPE has organized a summit focused on senior’s care in Saskatchewan.

“I believe that there needs to be more long-term care beds in Saskatchewan, and infrastructure needs to be improved,” said Sandra Seitz, president of CUPE Local 5430.

Nerbas, a healthcare advocate, is urging healthcare providers to take the time to personalize the care for residents in long-term facilities. She says her mother found comfort in her caregivers building unique relationships with her.

“One thing that sticks in my mind forever will be, on the morning that she died, three of her caregivers stood at the end of her bed watching her as she took her last breath, and watched my grief and stood by me,” Nerbas said.

Speakers at the event say the end goal is to flag issues in senior’s care, along with providing thoughts from the public on how they would like to be treated if they require long-term care in the future.