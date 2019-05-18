

CTV Regina





A 54-year-old Regina woman has been arrested in connection to multiple fraud incidents that happened over a year and a half.

Police received a report in March from the family of an 80-year-old Regina woman, who said an employee at her senior’s care home was conducting fraudulent transactions with the woman’s bank card.

According to police, the woman had given the employee her bank card to help her with errands like purchasing groceries. The employee allegedly used the card without her consent, and investigators believe the bank card and financial information were used to conduct 150 fraudulent transactions between September 2017 and January 2019.

Investigation into the incident let to the arrest of the 54-year-old woman, who has been charged. She will make her first court appearance in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on June 26. She will be charged with fraud over $5,000 and her name will be released at the time of her court appearance.