    • Sentencing hearing to start for man who ran over and killed Sask. RCMP officer

    A sentencing hearing is set to start Friday for a man who ran over and killed RCMP Constable Shelby Patton in Saskatchewan in 2021.

    Alphonse Stanley Traverse pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter.

    The 26-year-old Patton had pulled over a suspected stolen truck in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina.

    Court heard that he asked Traverse to step out of the truck, stepped on the running board as Traverse started to drive off, and eventually fell and was run over by a rear tire as the vehicle jerked.

