REGINA -- Regina fire crews responded to two house fires on Friday evening.

The first blaze was a basement fire in the 1900 block of St. John St.

Crews entered the home after smoke was seen, and got the fire under control around 6:40 p.m.

According to Regina Fire and Protective Services, five people were displaced by the fire. Mobile Crisis is assisting.

The fire is under investigation.

Fire crews also responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Winnipeg St. later on Friday night.

Regina Fire and Protective Services said smoke was seen coming from the home when the first crew arrived on scene.

The fire department said the fire was under control around 11 p.m., in a tweet.

No injuries were reported. Crews remained on scene for salvage and overhaul.

The fire is under investigation.