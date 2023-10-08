Regina

    • Serious collision east of Regina sees air ambulance response

    A STARS air ambulance was dispatched to the Davin area in southern Saskatchewan following a serious collision on Oct. 7, 2023. (Courtesy: Facebook/Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department) A STARS air ambulance was dispatched to the Davin area in southern Saskatchewan following a serious collision on Oct. 7, 2023. (Courtesy: Facebook/Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department)

    Motorists can expect delays on Highway 48 after a serious collision closed all lanes just west of the community of Davin.

    According to a post from the Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday night, crews were on scene of serious collision around one mile west of the hamlet in southern Saskatchewan.

    The department encouraged drivers to find an alternate route as emergency crews from several agencies responded to the incident.

    The collision was first reported on the Highway Hotline at 6:54 p.m.

    Police were said to be on scene – with the collision occurring on Highway 48 near Highway 621.

    STARS-9, an air ambulance unit based in Regina, was dispatched at around 7 p.m. to the Davin area for a “scene call emergency” according to a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    Davin is located approximately 39 kilometres east of Regina.

