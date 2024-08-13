REGINA
    Serious collision near Melville shuts down Highway 10

    Highway 10 between Melville and Otthon, Saskatchewan is closed as RCMP respond to a serious collision on Tuesday morning.

    According to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP, detours are in place and drivers should expect delays.

    The RCMP said the investigation is in its early stages and it doesn’t have further details to share.

    Melville is located about 147 kilometres northeast of Regina.

