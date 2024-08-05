REGINA
    • Serious collision near Wolseley blocks eastbound lanes on Highway 1

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Drivers hoping to travel east on Highway 1 can expect delays following a serious crash near the town of Wolseley.

    According to Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline, all eastbound lanes are closed on the Trans-Canada following a motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 617 – around five kilometres east of Wolseley.

    A detour is in place alongside westbound traffic, the hotline said in an update at 1:40 Monday afternoon.

    A driver who witnessed the scene told CTV News that the crash involved two semis.

    One semi reportedly rolled over, while the other was gutted by flames. Police and other first responders were observed at the scene.

    CTV News has reached out to Saskatchewan RCMP for more information.

    Wolseley is located approximately 95 kilometres east of Regina.

