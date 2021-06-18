REGINA -- A highway near Lumsden, Sask. was closed due to a serious single vehicle crash, according to RCMP.

In a news release, Lumsden RCMP said it is currently investigating the scene on Highway 734 between Lumsden and Regina.

The highway was closed as of 3 p.m., with a detour available.

No further details were provided. RCMP said it will release more information when it is available.