Serious crash closes highway near Lumsden: RCMP
Published Friday, June 18, 2021 3:46PM CST
REGINA -- A highway near Lumsden, Sask. was closed due to a serious single vehicle crash, according to RCMP.
In a news release, Lumsden RCMP said it is currently investigating the scene on Highway 734 between Lumsden and Regina.
The highway was closed as of 3 p.m., with a detour available.
No further details were provided. RCMP said it will release more information when it is available.