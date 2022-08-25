'Serious' crash involving injuries closes part of Broad Street: Regina police

Regina police responded to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Broad Street on Thursday afternoon.

Several police units were dispatched to the area of Broad Street and 2nd Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

The northbound lanes of Broad Street between 4th Avenue and 2nd Avenue were shut down, to preserve evidence. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS).

RPS did not provide any further details.