Serious crash near Southey closes Highway 6 for several hours
Published Saturday, August 29, 2020 10:37AM CST
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
REGINA -- RCMP responded to a “serious” crash on Highway 6, 15 km south of Southey, after midnight on Saturday, police said in a release.
Both lanes of the highway were blocked and traffic was rerouted for several hours while RCMP investigated.
Police said the road was reopened to alternating traffic lanes around 7 a.m., and was fully reopened shortly after.
No further details were provided by RCMP.