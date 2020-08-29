REGINA -- RCMP responded to a “serious” crash on Highway 6, 15 km south of Southey, after midnight on Saturday, police said in a release.

Both lanes of the highway were blocked and traffic was rerouted for several hours while RCMP investigated.

Police said the road was reopened to alternating traffic lanes around 7 a.m., and was fully reopened shortly after.

No further details were provided by RCMP.