REGINA -- Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP are reporting that a serious single vehicle crash occurred Sunday afternoon near Lebret.

RCMP said in an email today the collision is on Wide Awake Road near Highway 56. The highway is currently blocked in both directions.

The collision is on Wide Awake Road near Highway 56. The pinpoint marks the area where the crash likely occurred.

Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and follow traffic restrictions.

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP along with RCMP Collision Reconstructionist, Fort Qu’Appelle EMS, Fort Qu’Appelle Fire Department and STARS air ambulance are on scene.

An update will be provided as information becomes available.