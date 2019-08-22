

CTV News Yorkton





Yorkton RCMP have closed Highway 16 approximately eight kilometres west of Springside after a collision Thursday evening.

Police say there are serious injuries, but how many people were involved is unknown.

Preliminary information from RCMP says a semi-truck, pickup, and van collided in a crash that happened around 8 p.m. Thursday.

The highway remains closed as a result, and is expected to remain blocked for an extended period of time.

Motorists are asked to take alternate highways around the location.

The matter is still under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Yorkton RCMP.

Springside is located approximately 25 kilometres north west of Yorkton.