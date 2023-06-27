'Serious injury' while in police custody leads to oversight investigation in Regina

A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener