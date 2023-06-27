'Serious injury' while in police custody leads to oversight investigation in Regina

An investigation is underway after a person was seriously injured while in custody of police in Regina.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) announced in a tweet that the agency was deployed in Regina, “where an individual sustained a serious injury while in the custody of Regina police and Sask. RCMP.”

No other details from SIRT were provided.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) announced at 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday that officers were “holding a scene” on the 2600 block of East Riverbend Drive.

The news release stated that an investigation was underway and that SIRT was involved.

RPS followed up the release at 4:20 p.m., saying that the scene was clear and that SIRT had taken over and was investigating.