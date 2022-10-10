'Serious' vehicle collision blocks southbound lanes of Highway 11: Regina police

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass early Monday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the southbound lanes of Highway 11 and Dewdney Avenue at 12:44 p.m. after a collision was reported, police explained in a news release.

Two vehicles and a motorcycle were said to be involved in the crash, which resulted in injuries, police said.

In order to preserve “potential evidence,” the southbound lanes of traffic on Highway 11 north of Dewdney Avenue have been shut down.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area if possible. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

RPS asks anyone who has information about the incident to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS).