'Serious' vehicle collision blocks southbound lanes of Highway 11: Regina police
Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass early Monday afternoon.
Officers arrived at the southbound lanes of Highway 11 and Dewdney Avenue at 12:44 p.m. after a collision was reported, police explained in a news release.
Two vehicles and a motorcycle were said to be involved in the crash, which resulted in injuries, police said.
In order to preserve “potential evidence,” the southbound lanes of traffic on Highway 11 north of Dewdney Avenue have been shut down.
Police ask drivers to avoid the area if possible. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
RPS asks anyone who has information about the incident to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS).
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. airport websites go offline; cause could be tied to pro-Russia hackers
An apparently co-ordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers rendered the websites of some major U.S. airports unreachable early Monday, though officials said flights were not affected.
Death toll climbs to 25, many missing in Venezuela landslide
Rescue workers used drones and trained dogs to look for survivors Monday following a massive landslide in the Venezuelan city of Las Tejerias, as the death toll rose to 25 with dozens more reported missing.
U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. teen Ashley Wadsworth
A British man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
Putin warns of more attacks after deadly Russian strikes rock Kyiv, Lviv and other Ukrainian cities
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion.
Madonna's latest TikTok video has people talking
Did Madonna just come out? That's the debate after she posted a video on her verified TikTok account.
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Bullet-proof glass, guards: U.S. election offices tighten security for Nov. 8 midterms
Spurred by a deluge of threats and intimidating behaviour by conspiracy theorists and others upset over former president Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat, some election officials across the United States are fortifying their operations as they ramp up for another divisive election.
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine by unleashing its most widespread strikes in months.
Saskatoon
-
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
-
'Federal intrusion': Premier Scott Moe set to release policy paper outlining federal impact on Sask.
Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil a policy paper outlining steps to “protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion."
-
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.
Winnipeg
-
Decolonize Thanksgiving bike jam brings cyclists together for truth and reconciliation
Winnipeg's cycling enthusiasts were out for a nice afternoon ride along the river trail while learning about colonization and reconciliation this Thanksgiving Monday.
-
'So many young voices out there': Winnipeg author heads up new indigenous children's book imprint
A celebrated local author will be giving voice to indigenous authors as the head of a new children's book imprint under Penguin Random House Canada (PRHC).
-
Winnipeg crews fight five fires in 14 hours: WFPS
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) have had a very busy 24 hours, fighting five residential fires overnight and into the morning.
Calgary
-
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
-
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine by unleashing its most widespread strikes in months.
-
Driver arrested after slow-speed pursuit on Trans-Canada Highway in southern Alta.
A driver was arrested Sunday night following a slow-speed pursuit on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Police shooting at gas station east of Edmonton under investigation
A Monday morning shooting involving RCMP officers is under investigation by Alberta's police watchdog.
-
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
-
Edmonton Oilers AHL affiliate fires head trainer following sexual offence charges
The Edmonton Oilers are supporting their affiliate American Hockey League team after its head athletic trainer was fired following news he had been charged with "serious felony offences."
Toronto
-
Man shot in 'interaction' with police in Vaughan, Ont. dies in hospital, SIU investigating
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 25-year-old man died following an 'interaction' with police officers in Vaughan.
-
Man killed in triple shooting at North York sports facility identified
Toronto’s latest murder victim has been identified as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero.
-
Two youths take decommissioned fire truck for joyride in Niagara Falls, Ont.: police
Police in Niagara Falls, Ont. are investigating after two youths allegedly took a full-sized decommissioned fire truck for a joyride early Thanksgiving Monday.
Ottawa
-
Many spending time with loved ones outdoors on a sunny Thanksgiving Monday
While Thanksgiving can be a busy weekend prepping for big turkey dinners, on this sunny Monday, many are taking the opportunity to head outdoors and enjoy some time with loved ones.
-
Ottawa Mission hands out more than 13,000 meals for Thanksgiving
It was another outdoor Thanksgiving for the Ottawa Mission this year, and it’s one of the busiest ever.
-
Sutcliffe would create local doctor recruitment strategy if elected mayor
Ottawa mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe says he would create a local campaign to help encourage more family doctors to set up practice in the capital.
Vancouver
-
U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. teen Ashley Wadsworth
A British man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
-
Victoria, Whistler among B.C. communities that set heat records over Thanksgiving weekend
Another 16 hot weather records were broken in communities across B.C. on Sunday, including in Victoria and Whistler.
-
Black bear drinks from hummingbird feeder in B.C. backyard
A black bear sauntered into a Coquitlam, B.C. backyard Sunday – heading straight for a hummingbird feeder hanging from a tree.
Montreal
-
Montreal police launch homicide investigation after man, 51, found dead in N.D.G.
Montreal police say the death of a 51-year-old man in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood early Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Alouettes make life difficult again with 24-18 loss to Ottawa
The Montreal Alouettes don't like simple things. They made things difficult for themselves again by losing an important game against the Ottawa Redblacks 24-18, much to the chagrin of 21,824 fans, the largest crowd of the season at Percival Molson Stadium.
-
'We're not being as proactive': Most Quebecers not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines
On this Thanksgiving long weekend, many Quebecers are gathering with family after two years of on-and-off pandemic restrictions. But health experts are concerned about low vaccination rates in province.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria, Whistler among B.C. communities that set heat records over Thanksgiving weekend
Another 16 hot weather records were broken in communities across B.C. on Sunday, including in Victoria and Whistler.
-
Skipping meals and cutting back: How some Canadians are dealing with higher cost of living
As high inflation continues to impact consumers, some Canadians have had to take serious measures to cut down on their costs, such as driving shorter distances, paying more attention to sales at the grocery store and even skipping meals.
-
Campaigns in crisis mode as B.C. mayors pivot from parks, potholes to big picture
With cumulative crises including homelessness, crime, affordability and climate disasters, municipal politicians across B.C. are finding themselves tackling major issues from the ground up.
Atlantic
-
Over 4,000 customers in N.S. and P.E.I still without power due to post-tropical storm Fiona
More than 4,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
P.E.I. official warns of carbon monoxide danger as people use generators to stay warm
A fire inspector on Prince Edward Island is warning of carbon monoxide dangers as residents use generators to keep warm on their 17th-straight day without power.
-
Experts worried whether P.E.I. dunes can recover from Fiona before next storm hits
Churning waters and wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometres per hour powered by post-tropical storm Fiona gnawed through large parts of Prince Edward Island National Park in September, leaving behind a changed coastline.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man killed in fatal crash west of Sudbury
A fatal crash that killed one man and sent two others to hospital on Monday west of Sudbury is being investigated by Ontario Provincial Police.
-
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
-
Third suspect wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee, two in custody
Police in northern Ontario are searching for a third person wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee in connection with a serious assault last week.
Kitchener
-
WATCH HERE
WATCH HERE | Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls though Kitchener-Waterloo
An annual tradition returned to streets of Kitchener-Waterloo Monday as the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade rolled through town. Rewatch the parade special here.
-
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Wellesley Township
A motorcyclist has been rushed to an out-of-region-hospital after a crash in Wellesley Township.