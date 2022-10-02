Service dog sprayed with bear mace, Taser deployed: Regina police

An officer with the Regina Police Service (RPS) deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) during a bear spray incident on Saturday evening.

The incident took place on the 1000 block of Angus Street at around 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 1st according to an RPS news release.

An officer came across a man in the area who was pointing a can of bear mace “in a threatening manner.”

Police ordered the man to drop the bear mace twice but he allegedly refused both times and resisted arrest.

The responding officer then deployed his police service dog on the suspect. The man allegedly sprayed the dog with bear mace.

At this point the RPS officer deployed his Taser. The first shot was ineffective, RPS said.

The second shot was successful and police took the suspect into custody.

The accused man is facing multiple charges from the incident. These include assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.

The deployment of a CEW or Taser will be subject to an internal review by the RPS Use of Force Review Board with external oversight from the Saskatchewan Police Commission, RPS said in its release.