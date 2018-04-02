

CTV Regina





A settlement has been reached between the family of a woman killed as a result of a city bus crash and the City of Regina.

Barbara Supynuk was waiting at a bus stop in February of 2013 when a bus lost control and hit a sign. The sign post landed on Supynuk, who was standing on the sidewalk. The 50-year-old woman was rushed to hospital and died of severe head trauma in March of 2013.

A coroner’s report released in 2013 said the bus’s rear brake failed. Further investigation found that all four brake drums were worn out.

The family’s lawyer said it was alleged that the bus’s brakes weren’t properly maintained and that it was travelling above the speed limit. The trial in the case was supposed to start on Monday, but a settlement was reached before the trial began.

The lawyer also said the family has signed a non-disclosure agreement.