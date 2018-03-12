

CTV Regina





Seven MLAs are in the running to become Speaker of the House in the Saskatchewan legislature.

The second session of the 28th legislature begins on Monday afternoon. The election of the Speaker is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

The deadline to register as a candidate was on Sunday at 5 p.m.

The seven candidates are Danielle Chartier, Mark Docherty, Glen Hart, Delbert Kirsch, Warren Michelson, Eric Olauson and Colleen Young.

All MLAs who are not cabinet ministers or the opposition leader can run to be Speaker. The Speaker acts as the legislative assembly’s presiding officer and ensures the assembly is carried out efficiently and according to the rules. They are also expected to be impartial and independent of all partisan politics.