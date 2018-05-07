

CTV Regina





Several houses have been lost on the Standing Buffalo First Nation after a grass fire on Sunday afternoon.

The call came into the Fort Qu’Appelle Fire Department around 2:13 p.m. The fire department was already at another call, so the Lipton Fire Department was called in to assist. Crews from Fort Qu’Appelle arrived about an hour later.

It took crews more than four hours to get the blaze under control.

Five houses, several outbuildings and a vehicle were burned in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.