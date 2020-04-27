REGINA -- Several people have been arrested following an investigation in the 1400 block of Robinson Street on Monday night.

Regina police say SWAT, Crisis Negotiators and the canine unit were all deployed. All the arrests were safely made without any incidents.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday evening, police sent out a news release asking residents in the 1400 block of Robinson Street to “shelter in place” due to police operations in the area. Drivers and pedestrians were also asked to avoid the area. That request has now been lifted, and residents are welcome to resume their regular activities.

The investigation continues and police expect there will be criminal charges as a result of the incident.

No other details are available at this time.