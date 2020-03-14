Several people arrested following SWAT investigation
Published Saturday, March 14, 2020 5:17PM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- A number of people were taken into custody during a SWAT team investigation at a residence in the 1100 block of Montague St., on Friday night.
Police say the “high-risk” search warrant was carried out without incident with help from the Street Gang Unit.
The investigation continues.
Further information will be released once charges are laid.