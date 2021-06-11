REGINA -- Severe flooding is impacting several roads throughout Regina as rain continues to fall in the Queen City.

Heavy rain began late Thursday night and is expected to persist through Friday afternoon.

Rain looks to continue through the afternoon before we clear tonight as the low pressure system moves through the province. We could still see 10-20 mm of precipitation through the day today though. #SaskWX #SKStorm @CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/8n5hfUzo1z — Bradlyn Oakes (@BradlynOakes) June 11, 2021

As of 9 a.m., numerous roads are closed due to flooding according to the Regina Police Service (RPS) including areas of Saskatchewan Drive, Broad Street, Winnipeg Street and Ring Road.

A full list of affected roads is available on the RPS website.

Police are asking motorists to drive cautiously, with rainfall causing some road hazards around the city.

VICTORIA AVENUE AND ELPHINSTONE STREET

Cars driving through the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Elphinstone Street had to deal with several inches of water. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

1900 RAE STREET

Residents on the 1900 block of Rae Street woke up to water levels rising past the sidewalk. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

ALBERT STREET AND SASKATCHEWAN DRIVE

A van was stranded beneath the Albert Street underpass at Saskatchewan Drive on Friday morning after getting stuck in the water.

Water levels reached up to the stranded van's windows. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Fire crews responded to the scene and helped rescue one driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The Regina Fire Department is reminding drivers not to enter flooded underpasses.

WATER LEVELS RISING

The water flowing into Wascana Creek under the Albert Street bridge was moving fast at a high level on Friday morning. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Water overflows beside a storm channel located at Athol Street and 25 Avenue. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)