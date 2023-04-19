Several Sask. highways closed as spring storm moves through

Several highways are closed in southeastern Saskatchewan Wednesday as a Colorado Low brings snow and gusty winds to parts of the prairies.

According to the Highway Hotline, all roads in and out of Weyburn and Estevan are closed, as of 10:45 Wednesday morning.

Travel is not recomended on several other highways in the area.

Complete and up-to-date highway conditions can be found here.

Currently snowfall and winter storm warnings are in effect for portions of east-central and southeastern Saskatchewan, including Regina, Moose Jaw, Yorkton, Weyburn and Estevan.

Warnings are also in place for parts of western Manitoba.

Snowfall totals could be as much as 40 centimetres in some areas by late Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Snowfall totals in the Regina area are expected to be between 10 and 20 centimetres.

Areas outside of warned regions are also expected to see snowfall as well, but Environment Canada said no alerts were issued because conditions did not meet warning criteria.

Conditions are expected to improve later in the day Thursday and into Friday.