Several traffic restrictions in place in Regina as crews complete work

Several traffic restrictions will be in play in Regina over the next week as city crews continue to complete work.

Until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Argyle Road between 23rd Avenue to Lakeview Avenue will be closed to traffic while crews repair sewer connections.

For the entirety of Sunday, several northbound lanes of Broad Street will be closed or restricted to traffic as a private contractor works on the Broad Street cast iron trunk main rehabilitation project. Those sections include Dewdney Avenue to Saskatchewan Drive, Broad Street and both the 12th and 13th Avenue intersection.

On Monday at 7 a.m., Winnipeg Street southbound will be closed to traffic between 6th and 7th Avenue while crews fix a water connection.

On Monday beginning at noon, Robinson Street and 7th Avenue will be restricted to traffic for seven days as crews install traffic signals and work on the pedestrian corridor construction project.

On Tuesday starting at 7 a.m., centre lanes on Cavendish Street from Yingst Bay to Mossing Bay will be restricted for six days while cleaning and inspection of sewers takes place.

Also beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Rae Street will be closed to traffic for six days from 12th Avenue to Victoria Avenue while a private contractor completes work.

For current construction projects, click here.