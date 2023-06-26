Severe thunderstorm watches issued for eastern, northwestern Sask.
Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for portions of eastern and far northwestern Saskatchewan.
Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms could develop throughout Monday afternoon and persist into the evening hours with the threat diminishing after sunset.
“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in the warning.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued early Monday afternoon for the Coronach and Rockglen areas.
Current watches and warnings can be read here.
Saskatoon
No injuries reported after 23-car Sask. train derailment
No one was injured after a 23-car freight train derailment in Saskatchewan, according to CN Rail.
Streets flooded in Prince Albert after severe storm
The City of Prince Albert was hit with a severe storm on Sunday that flooded streets and pelted the city with hail.
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
Winnipeg
'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crash
After months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Southern Health region
A whooping cough outbreak has been declared in Manitoba’s Southern Health- Santé Sud region.
Mistrial declared in Manitoba murder case after defence lawyer falls ill
A Winnipeg judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Manitoba man on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his neighbour.
Calgary
Calgary police investigate shooting in Whitehorn
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Whitehorn.
3 people injured in Memorial Drive crash
Calgary police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive on Monday that injured three people.
Calgary police release photos of items seized in national crackdown on 3D-printed guns
Calgary police say a fully complete, 3D-printed gun was among the items seized locally as part of a nation-wide operation cracking down on the manufacturing and trafficking of privately-made firearms.
Edmonton
Watch: Moose spotted in downtown Edmonton
A moose was seen 'running wildly' near Ice District early Monday morning.
500K Alberta drivers automatically free of GDL program after UCP ends 'licensing scheme'
Roughly 500,000 Albertans holding a graduated drivers license (GDL) and a clean record will soon have a full permit without having to pay the $154 fee and take another test.
Teen pleads guilty in stabbing of fellow student at Pigeon Lake, Alta., school
A boy who stabbed a fellow student in the library of Pigeon Lake Regional School in April 2022 has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.
Toronto
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto residents cast their ballot for the city's next mayor
Until 8 p.m. today, eligible Toronto residents can cast their votes for which of the 102 mayoral candidates they want to see at the helm of city hall.
Man, 45, dies in hospital after daytime attack at Hamilton park
A man has died after being attacked Thursday morning at a public park in Hamilton, Ont.
Suncor Energy cyberattack hits Petro-Canada gas stations
A cyberattack is behind the Petro-Canada outage that has blocked customers from paying with credit cards at the pumps and logging into their accounts for several days.
Ottawa
Severe thunderstorms move across region, causing tornado warnings
An intense thunderstorm that moved across the national capital region Monday afternoon brought strong rain, reports of hail and localized flooding, and warnings of possible tornadoes.
OC Transpo to test drive on-demand service
OC Transpo's 5-year Roadmap includes a pilot project for on-demand transit operating in selected areas of Ottawa. There is no word on when the pilot project will begin.
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Ottawa's air quality better Tuesday, but could deteriorate Wednesday
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Ottawa is forecast to improve Tuesday thanks to easterly winds, but a shift in the wind direction could bring more smoky skies to the city Wednesday.
Vancouver
Highway lanes closed as crews battle West Vancouver brush fire
A brush fire in West Vancouver closed the northbound lane of the Sea-to-Sky Highway Monday, sending smoke into the air over Horseshoe Bay and the Gleneagles neighbourhood.
British Columbia is Canada's least affordable province, study finds
British Columbia is the least affordable province in Canada, and Vancouver is the least affordable city, according to a new analysis.
Massage therapist banned from treating women after sexual misconduct allegations
A Burnaby massage therapist has been prohibited from treating female patients after allegations of sexual misconduct, the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia said.
Montreal
Smog warning ends in Montreal but now there's a severe thunderstorm watch
A smog warning has ended in Montreal after air quality in the city was ranked as the worst in the world among major cities around the world.
Police searching for missing man, 33, last seen in Lachine
Montreal police investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen in the Lachine area on June 25. Gaetan Reid Lamarche, 33, speaks French and is described as a white man who is 1.78 metres tall, weighs 86 kilograms, and has brown eyes and a shaved head.
Busy construction year in Quebec nets workers $617 million in vacation pay
he Quebec Construction Commission (CCQ) has just sent out 192,522 "vacation pay" cheques in advance of the construction holiday starting in less than a month. They total nearly $617 million. This year, the traditional "construction holiday" will run from Sunday, July 23 to Saturday, August 5.
Vancouver Island
Crews and helicopter respond to suspicious wildfires near Port Alberni
The British Columbia Wildfire Service is responding to a pair of suspicious wildfires burning near Port Alberni.
Construction firm fined $43K for lack of fall protection at Victoria job site
British Columbia's workplace health and safety agency has fined a construction company more than $43,000 for a "high-risk and repeated violation" at a Victoria work site.
Mounties seek witness to Colwood assault
Mounties are looking to identify a witness who reported an assault to a security guard in Colwood on Sunday.
Atlantic
New Brunswick premier set to shuffle cabinet after two ministers resigned this month
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is set to shuffle his cabinet Tuesday after two ministers resigned this month.
Ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, city councillor says
A municipal catamaran ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, city councillor says.
Doctors Nova Scotia reaches tentative agreement with province
Doctors Nova Scotia has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with government, the organization representing the province’s physicians said Monday.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. wildfire update Monday, June 26
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Monday, June 26.
Sibling fight escalates to threats and violence in West Nipissing
A dustup Saturday afternoon between two siblings ended with threats and violence, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Fireworks mishap in Callander, Ont., causes minor injuries
The Municipality of Callander says there were a few minor injuries caused by sparks from fireworks set off during Saturday’s FunFest celebrations.
Kitchener
Guinness World Records says world’s tallest poison ivy plant is growing in Paris, Ont.
It appears the old saying “leaves of three, let it be,” meant the opposite for a Paris, Ont. man, who landed in the history books thanks to one poisonous plant on his property.
Guelph encampment eviction: Residents allowed to stay for another week
It appears residents of a homeless encampment in Guelph, Ont. have been given a bit more time to vacate the area under the Hanlon Expressway as an eviction from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has been extended.
'Scary to think they were in the area': Vehicle and home shot at in Cambridge
An early morning shooting in Cambridge has left a neighbourhood shaken.