Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings active for Regina, south central Sask.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for large tracks of central and southern Saskatchewan, including the province's capital.

Issued early Sunday afternoon, the watch warns of favourable conditions for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is possible for Sunday afternoon through to the evening as low a pressure system collides with an unstable air mass and continues its move to the east.

“As the evening progresses, the thunderstorms will expand in coverage and continue to bring a damaging wind and hail risk as they track towards the Manitoba border,” the watch outlined.

The watch area is widespread – spanning north as far as Cold Lake down to Estevan in the southeast.

Saskatoon, North Battleford, Swift Current, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Estevan and Regina are just some centres affected.

As of 4:16 p.m. severe thunderstorm warnings are active in select areas, including the Morse and Elbow regions.

ECCC forecasts severe thunderstorm activity capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain in those areas.

The weather service warns residents of the risk of flash floods, large hail, and strong wind gusts.

Severe thunderstorms also have the ability to produce tornadoes.

Up to date weather alerts can be accessed here.