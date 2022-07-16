Severe weather reaches parts of the province

Severe weather reached parts of Saskatchewan on Friday, with potential tornado touchdowns and some damage reported.

Severe weather reports will be investigated over the next several days, according to Environment Canada, which includes a potential tornado touchdown near Edgely, Sask, which is about 53 kilometres from Regina.

Shelly Stanley captured photos of a storm and potential supercell that she witnessed around 9:30 p.m. over St. Joseph’s Sask., which is just 22 kilometres away from Edgely, Sask.

(Photo courtesy of Shelly Stanley)

Some damage to trees and wind gusts up to 178 kilometres per hour was witnessed near Grenfell, Sask.

Quite the nasty storm at Grenfell, Sk last night with wind gust of up to 178km/hr. @BradlynOakes @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/bhe478oSoC — Mr. Schutz (@MrSchutz1) July 16, 2022

Several more people from around the province, including Regina, shared photos on social media, documenting storm clouds.

Crazy amount of lightning looking east from harbor landing #skstorm pic.twitter.com/6ZGwt3zAtb — Matt Rowe (@collectsdecks) July 16, 2022