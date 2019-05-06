A woman in Regina, who does not want to be identified, said she was sexually molested as a young girl. The woman said later on in life when she became a young adult, she was raped three times.

“I'm afraid of being outside in the dark, I'm afraid of going for walks alone, I’m afraid of being in places by myself where I don’t know anybody," she said.

This survivor said she only reported the most recent incident that happened in Edmonton in 2015, after close friends convinced her to come forward to authorities.

“I decided to go and report it because I did want justice to be served,” she said

This survivor said it was difficult telling police about the assault because she felt like she had to relive the incident again.

“I was still really apprehensive about it because of the amount of times I had to retell what happened and retell it was really traumatizing. The language they used wasn’t necessarily clear in terms of what to expect from them and when and what the course of action would be.”

A new 17-month pilot project in Regina aims to increase transparency and understanding about sexual violence for the Regina Police Service. The project is called the Philadelphia Model and it allows sexual assault experts to work with police to review sexual assault cases to make sure the investigations were done thoroughly and correctly.

"We are seeing all the individuals that never report, as well as the ones that do and so I think that the people that work with these individuals best understand their needs," said Lisa Miller, Executive Director of the Regina Sexual Assault Centre.

Past cases and cases that involved charges being laid will not be reviewed under the Philadelphia Model. Police Chief Evan Bray said this project is part of the service's ongoing efforts to be transparent."

"Someone calls us to report that they have been victimized, something as serious as a sexual assault or perhaps something more minor there is a level of service that goes with that,” said Chief Evan Bray with the Regina Police Service. “That service that we provide in some cases can be done in a way that it doesn’t victimize someone who has already survived a serious incident is extremely important.”

The reviews will be conducted on a quarterly basis and Chief Bray said he estimates there will be about 25 cases to look at each quarter. He hopes to have the reviews start in July and said training will start in the next few weeks.

"I think this is just one more step that brings comfort to victims knowing that there's a thorough investigative process wrapped around a good support process with our community partners to make sure that it's done properly," said Bray.

The provincial government will cover the total cost of the pilot project which is $122,000.

But for the survivor of sexual violence, her best advice to other survivors is to not let the incident define you.

"It's a really terrible part of your story and you didn't deserve what happened to you but just being able to recognize it doesn’t make us who you are."