Sexual assault trial of Christopher Duke continues after break
Warning: This story contains details of sexual assault that some readers may find disturbing.
After taking a six-month break, closing arguments in the sexual assault trial against Christopher Duke began Monday at the Court of Queen’s Bench in Regina.
On July 31, 2019, Duke was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old who he knew.
Duke has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The victim was allegedly assaulted by Duke the evening of the 31st with a witness present and testified that this was not the first incident.
Police found man’s board shorts at the scene that matched the victim’s DNA when tested in a lab.
The court heard closing arguments from the defence first, who presented a new brief but stayed on course with the main points. Defence attorney Chris Macleod took two fundamental issues.
Arguing between the statements and the testimony, multiple witnesses changed accounts on a number of items, including timing, what they saw and how the act was conducted.
MacLeod also argued they cannot prove the shorts found at the scene belonged to Duke.
In addition, he argues the blood sample taken was not properly labelled and it cannot be confirmed that the sample sent to the lab was Duke’s.
In closing, the defence stated that the allegations; “could not have occurred as described, that they are if not implausible in many respects, close to it, which does not approach beyond a reasonable doubt.”
The Crown argued that given the age of the main witnesses, credibility and reliability need to play a part. Adding that children need to be assessed through a children’s lens, and not that of an adult.
While the timing and specific details may not align completely, the text message conversation and main details match.
The crown also argued there are many inconsistencies with Duke’s testimony, including the knowledge of the board shorts and text messages that were found on his phone number.
The crown submitted “That when you assess the accused’s evidence in light of all the other evidence, it should not raise a reasonable doubt.”
The court adjourned the hearing Monday afternoon, a decision date has been set for July 28.
