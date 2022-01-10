Sexual assault trial of former Regina doctor begins

WARNING: Updates of this trial will include details of sexual assault allegations.

A former Regina doctor has pleaded not guilty to all seven counts of sexual assault levelled against him by several complainants set to testify at a trial starting Monday.

Sylvester Ukabam is accused of inappropriate actions during physical medical examinations of several women at this Regina practice between 2010 and 2018. The women accusing Ukabam are the subject of a publication ban application by the Crown protecting their identities and any identifying information.

Ukabam, began by replying only “not guilty” in response to all seven charges read against him.

According to the Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons, Ukabam gave up his licence effective Dec. 9, 2018. He also agreed not to practice medicine anywhere in the world again.

Ukabam was a gastroenterology specialist, which encompasses digestive diseases according to WebMD.

THE FIRST COMPLAINANT

The first complainant to take the stand was a woman who underwent a colonoscopy at the then-doctor’s practice while “consciously sedated”.

She began by saying she had not previously had any association with the other women involved in the case.

The first complainant told court she was advised to seek a colonoscopy in 2015 due to family medical history.

When questioned by the Crown, she described Ukabam as a “man of few words” with a “business-like” approach.

She then described the alleged assault to court, saying she felt “pressure, jabbing and digging” in her vagina.

“I have to assume it was Dr. Ukabam,” she said when asked if she could say for certain the cause of the pain.

“It’s so foggy,” she said, referencing the effects of the sedation.

She would go on to report the incident to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan and police.

The woman told court the incident has impacted her relationships and severely eroded her trust in the medical field.

Her medical records were entered as evidence.

Cross examination is ongoing and continues Monday afternoon.