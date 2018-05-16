

CTV Regina





A man who police say is at a high risk to reoffend sexually and violently was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

On May 5, police issued a public advisory notice stating that Dennis Richard Gladue, 57, was living in the city’s Heritage neighbourhood. Police say Gladue was observed at a public park frequented by children on May 9, breaching his conditions.

He was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Halifax Street.

Gladue has been charged with breach of prohibition order (being near children under 14 years of age) and breach of order of long term supervision.

He will make his first court appearance on these charges on Thursday morning.