

CTV Regina





A new advertising campaign by Saskatchewan Government Insurance is aiming to curb vehicle theft in the province.

SGI is reminding drivers to lock their vehicles and take their keys with them to prevent people from stealing vehicles.

According to SGI, there has been a 46 per cent increase in the number of reported vehicle thefts in Saskatchewan over the past five years.

“Police tell us close to half of auto thefts happen because someone left their keys or their keyless fob in or near their vehicle,” Penny McCune, Chief Operating Officer of the Auto Fund, said in a written release. “Please don’t make a thief’s job easy; don’t leave your keys in the ignition, in the console, in the glovebox, under a floor mat or even in the garage. Thieves know all the hiding places you might choose and can usually find your ‘hidden’ keys in under a minute.”

“Vehicles are often stolen for use in other crimes, or to obtain quick cash to fuel a drug habit. Increasingly, police are finding weapons in the vehicles we recover,” said Chief Marlo Pritchard, president of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police. “Thieves often drive while impaired, at high speeds or otherwise recklessly. This endangers everyone else who shares the road.”

SGI also says people should remember to take valuables out of vehicles.

The Crown says while 90 per cent of stolen vehicles are recovered, they are usually left in poor condition. More than half of the stolen vehicles are considered a total loss, even if they are recovered by police.