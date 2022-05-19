SGI begins mailing out rebate cheques

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) has begun mailing out rebate cheques to customers across the province.

The Crown corporation said approximately 603,000 $100 rebate cheques are being sent out.

Customers will receive a $100 rebate for every vehicle or motorcycle that was actively registered as of March 9, 2022.

“World events continue to put pressure on the cost of living, and SGI is proud to provide nearly $90M in relief to customers,” Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan said.

“Well-performing investments have brought the Auto Fund’s Rate Stabilization Reserve to a surplus, and now is a good time to put some of that money into the pockets of Saskatchewan people.”

SGI said cheques will be mailed in 10 batches between May 19-30.

“Cheques will be mailed in an order that is randomly assigned by SGI’s system, so two customers in the same household may receive their cheques up to two weeks apart,” SGI said in a release.

SGI is asking customers to call the SGI Customer Service Centre at 1-844-855-2744, if cheques are not received by June 21, 2022 or if there are questions about the amount rebated.