SGI begins mailing out rebate cheques
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) has begun mailing out rebate cheques to customers across the province.
The Crown corporation said approximately 603,000 $100 rebate cheques are being sent out.
Customers will receive a $100 rebate for every vehicle or motorcycle that was actively registered as of March 9, 2022.
“World events continue to put pressure on the cost of living, and SGI is proud to provide nearly $90M in relief to customers,” Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan said.
“Well-performing investments have brought the Auto Fund’s Rate Stabilization Reserve to a surplus, and now is a good time to put some of that money into the pockets of Saskatchewan people.”
SGI said cheques will be mailed in 10 batches between May 19-30.
“Cheques will be mailed in an order that is randomly assigned by SGI’s system, so two customers in the same household may receive their cheques up to two weeks apart,” SGI said in a release.
SGI is asking customers to call the SGI Customer Service Centre at 1-844-855-2744, if cheques are not received by June 21, 2022 or if there are questions about the amount rebated.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
Conservatives want Canada to revert to pre-pandemic travel rules
The Conservative Party is doubling down on its call for the federal government to do away with travel restrictions and revert back to 'pre-pandemic rules' in light of recent airport delays.
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
NEW | Man charged in Edison Avenue homicide in Winnipeg; police investigating possibility of more victims
The Winnipeg Police Service has changed a 35-year-old man with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman whose remains were found near an apartment building in North Kildonan, and police are investigating the possibility of more victims.
Health Canada warns of formula shortage for babies with food allergies
Health Canada says there is currently a shortage in this country of infant formula designed for babies with food allergies and certain medical conditions amid a serious shortage in the United States.
BREAKING | Former legislative clerk found guilty of fraud, breach of trust in B.C. spending scandal
The former clerk of the British Columbia legislature has been found guilty of fraud and breach of trust in connection to allegations of improper spending made against him.
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Prince Charles and Camilla wrap up Canada visit in Northwest Territories
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have started their journey to Canada's North, where they are scheduled to speak with First Nations chiefs as the final day of the royal visit focuses on Indigenous issues and climate change.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert man charged after altercation results in serious injuries, police say
Prince Albert police have charged a 22-year-old man with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian Wednesday afternoon.
-
Brother of alleged Sask. group home sexual assault victim worries his days were 'filled with dread'
A man whose brother lived in a group home in Hepburn, Sask. and was allegedly abused by a worker is speaking out.
-
Riders, Blue Bombers to play first pre-season game May 31 following CFL deal
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will play their first pre-season contest of the CFL season on May 31, at Mosaic Stadium according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Man charged in Edison Avenue homicide in Winnipeg; police investigating possibility of more victims
The Winnipeg Police Service has changed a 35-year-old man with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman whose remains were found near an apartment building in North Kildonan, and police are investigating the possibility of more victims.
-
Teen arrested in death of 31-year-old man; also charged in February assault
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to the death of a 31-year-old man who was found injured near Slaw Rebchuk Bridge before he died in hospital.
-
Court rules Manitoba's move on federal child welfare allowance violated charter
The Manitoba government violated the rights of Indigenous children in care by clawing back hundreds of millions of dollars in federal payments, a Court of Queen's Bench justice has ruled.
Calgary
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignation
Even as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
-
Suspect sought in assault on service dog and owner in northeast Calgary
Calgary police need the public's help to identify a man who they say attacked a service dog and his owner earlier this year.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignation
Even as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
-
Woman stabbed at downtown Edmonton LRT station
A woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday night after she was stabbed at Bay/Enterprise Square Station in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
One person arrested after Lamborghini stolen during Toronto home invasion
One person has been arrested and at least one other suspect remains outstanding after a luxury SUV was stolen during a home invasion in Toronto.
-
Three carjackings committed in the span of two hours in Toronto are linked, police say
Police say that investigators now believe that three armed carjackings committed in the span of two hours on Wednesday night are linked.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa surpasses 800 COVID-19 deaths
Ottawa surpassed a grim COVID-19 milestone on Thursday, even as hospitalizations remained at a low for the year.
-
Here's when gas prices will drop below $2 a litre in Ottawa
Gas prices are set to fall 13 cents a litre over the next two days, giving drivers some relief at the pumps ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former legislative clerk found guilty of fraud, breach of trust in B.C. spending scandal
The former clerk of the British Columbia legislature has been found guilty of fraud and breach of trust in connection to allegations of improper spending made against him.
-
Vancouver mayor speaks out against soccer friendly between Canada, Iran
Vancouver's mayor spoke out against an upcoming soccer game between Canada and Iran Wednesday, the day after the prime minister also condemned the match.
-
Mountie seriously injured after crash into Burnaby building
An RCMP officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after an unmarked police SUV collided with another vehicle and crashed into a building.
Montreal
-
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
-
5 reasons Quebec's language law reform is stirring controversy
The government says Bill 96 is a moderate reform that will improve protection for French while preserving English services.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations going down as province adds 14 more deaths
The number of Quebecers in hospital to be treated for COVID-19 has decreased by 37, according to public health officials.
Vancouver Island
-
Flesh-eating disease among pets prompts warning on Vancouver Island
Veterinarians on Vancouver Island are encouraging residents to monitor their pets after several dogs were found to have necrotizing fasciitis, a rare flesh-eating disease.
-
BC Hydro sending repair crews to Vancouver Island as thousands still without power after storm
BC Hydro is sending repair crews to Vancouver Island to restore power to thousands of people who remain in the dark after Wednesday's windstorm.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former legislative clerk found guilty of fraud, breach of trust in B.C. spending scandal
The former clerk of the British Columbia legislature has been found guilty of fraud and breach of trust in connection to allegations of improper spending made against him.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Expert says N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore was right to use lethal force
An expert in Canadian policing says the New Brunswick officer who killed a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check two years ago was following police training.
-
N.S. reports 24 new deaths related to COVID-19; drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting an increase in new deaths in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
-
Masks no longer required in Nova Scotia public schools next week
Starting next week, students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in Nova Scotia public schools.
Northern Ontario
-
OutLoud North Bay building gets a major facelift
A hub for children in the 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies got a major facelift after working with Giant Tiger and a Canadian designer to give the space a major transformation.
-
Province offering $50K reward in northern Ontario cold case
There is a renewed appeal in the investigation involving a northern Ontario teen murdered in her home more than three decades ago.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
Kitchener
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
'It keeps me alive': Guelph, Ont. senior earns black belt in jiu-jitsu
Jim Stevenson, 66, has been promoted to black belt in jiu-jitsu, making him the oldest person in his dojo to receive the belt.
-
Assault charges withdrawn against Kitchener teacher accused of taping students
The woman was charged with two counts of assault in November after an investigation into “allegations she taped two children with masking tape while in the classroom,” Waterloo regional police said at the time.