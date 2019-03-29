

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan Government Insurance has asked provincial police to focus on speeding and aggressive driving in April’s traffic spotlight.

SGI says the spotlight has arrived at just the right time, due to recent cases of extreme speed in the province.

According to SGI, a motorcyclist was caught travelling up to 260 kilometres per hour in Saskatoon while trying to evade police last year. Another driver was caught going 101 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in east Regina near Costco. SGI also pointed to a driver travelling 212 km/h on Saskatoon’s Circle Drive in a 90 km/h zone.

“There’s no need to speed. Speeding isn’t cool or edgy; it’s dangerous and unnecessary,” said Penny McCune with SGI in a news release. “If you want to drive at high speeds, we suggest playing a video game. In real life, speeding can get you in trouble fast, leaving less time to react. There are serious consequences: legal, financial, and worse.”

Aggressive driving refers to offences involving driving too fast for conditions, running red lights, driving through stops signs, stunting, racing or passing on the right on the highway.

Fines are based on the offence and the speed drivers are travelling, SGI says.

The Crown says speed-related collisions results in 21 deaths and more than 600 injuries on average each year.