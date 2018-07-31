

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan Government Insurance has issued a reminder regarding impaired driving, ahead of the looming legalization of marijuana.

The insurance issuer stressed that despite misconceptions, it will continue to be illegal to operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of cannabis. They reminded that driving high is unsafe because the driver can become paranoid, drowsy and disoriented.

SGI noted that police can identify a high driver by observing a vehicle that has made unsafe turns, and is following other vehicles too closely.

Once police have pulled over a driver they believe to be under the influence of cannabis, a field sobriety test will be conducted. Police will then have the option to follow up with an evaluation conducted by a Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE).

“Drug Recognition Evaluators undergo extensive training and use a rigorous, scientific 12-step procedure in performing the evaluation,” Cpl. Brian Ferguson, Provincial DRE Training Coordinator, said. “The evaluation must show impairment, signs and symptoms consistent with one or more drug categories, and the evaluator's findings must be supported by the toxicology.”

According to SGI, results from DRE tests have been recognized as legally binding evidence in court.