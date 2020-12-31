REGINA -- Although New Year’s Eve 2020 is going to be different than usual, SGI is nonetheless reminding drivers to have safe night.

In a release, SGI said police will be out on Saskatchewan roads on Thursday night, looking for impaired drivers.

“There will be checkstops in many places throughout the province and other forms of targeted enforcement,” the release said.

If you are not staying home for your New Year’s celebration, SGI recommends making a plan for a safe ride home if your night involves alcohol or drugs.

Safe ride options include getting a ride from a sober person, taking a taxi, rideshare service or transit; or staying the night.

“Getting arrested for impaired driving or – even worse -- causing a collision that injures or kills someone would be a terrible way to start a new year. Kick off 2021 by making good choices,” SGI said.