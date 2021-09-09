REGINA -- University of Regina students visiting the school’s on-campus bar will now see a visual warning of what could happen if they decide to get behind the wheel after a few drinks.

SGI has put a totaled truck outside The Owl to give students a reminder of the risks. The government insurer is focusing its safety spotlight for September on young drivers, especially those heading back to class.

SGI is hoping young people will take this message to heart and realize that new freedoms come with added responsibilities.

“A place like this might be the first bar that students would legally go into,” said SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy. “They may have moved away from their home, they’ve got all these new friends, all these new socialization opportunities. It’s one of those things that marks a new chapter in your life.”

According to SGI, 32 per cent of all drivers involved in impaired driving collisions in Saskatchewan last year were between the age of 18 and 25, yet only 12 per cent of drivers in the province are in that age group.

Drivers under the age of 21 caught with any amount of drugs or alcohol in their system will pay a high price. Penalties include a minimum 60-day licence suspension, an immediate vehicle impoundment, potentially thousands of dollars in fines, fees and Safe Driver Recognition penalties and mandatory impaired driving education classes.