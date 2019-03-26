SGI reports hundreds of tickets issued for seatbelt violations
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 11:14AM CST
In February, 409 tickets were issued for offences related to seatbelts in the province.
Seatbelt safety was the focus on SGI’s February Traffic Safety Spotlight, #MakeItClick. Offenses ranged from failing to wear a seatbelt, to transporting a child without proper restraints.
According to SGI, drivers are responsible for ensuring passengers under 16 are wearing a seatbelt or are in the proper car seat. The cost for an infraction is a $175 ticket The report states that the majority of people in the province do buckle up.
SGI reminds drivers that in 2017, 16 people died and 148 injured in a vehicle collision as a result of failing to wear a seatbelt, or not using the proper restraints.
SGI’s February Traffic Safety Spotlight for the month of March is #HeadsUpPhonesDown, and law enforcement will focus on distracted drivers for the month.