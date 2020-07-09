Advertisement
SGI reports lowest road fatality rate in 2019
Joe Hargrave, Minster responsible for SGI, speaks on the Crown corporations 2019-20 report. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- Last year saw the lowest number of fatalities ever reported on Saskatchewan roads, according to SGI’s 2019-20 report.
“In 2019, there were historic lows in the number of deaths and injuries on Saskatchewan roads, and the number of people killed as a result of impaired driving deaths was 61 per cent lower than the average over the previous decade,” Minister Responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave said.
SGI saw $49.9 million in net income with a return of equity of 11.4 per cent before tax. The Crown corporation also surpassed $1 billion in direct premiums written. The amount of premiums written includes $418.9 million written outside Saskatchewan.
SGI also wrote $32.5 million in storm claims.
The Saskatchewan Auto Fund, the insurance plan administered by SGI, saw $889.3 million in claims, $962.7 million in gross premiums written and $29.3 in net storm claims.