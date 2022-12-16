SGI warns of refund scam

A refund scam involving Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is circulating, prompting the insurance company to issue a warning via social media.

𝑺𝑪𝑨𝑴 𝑨𝑳𝑬𝑹𝑻‼

A text scam is being sent around, informing people they are being sent a refund. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘦𝘹𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘚𝘎𝘐. If the text you received includes a link, do not click. If you have, contact your bank to monitor for fraudulent activity. pic.twitter.com/BgMvXzMphq — SGI (@SGItweets) December 16, 2022

SGI said people are receiving a text message informing them they are receiving a refund.

The text includes a link that SGI is warning people to not click on.

SGI said those who have clicked on the link should contact their bank to monitor for fraudulent activity.