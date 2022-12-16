SGI warns of refund scam

SGI SGI

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, Ukrainian officials said. Strikes were reported in at least four cities, triggering widespread emergency power outages.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener