SHA alerts public about elevated risk of Monkeypox

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has alerted the public to the elevated risk of acquiring Monkeypox through anonymous sexual contact.

Recent known cases have been associated with this form of transmission. Information reported to the SHA related to travel in and out of the province has prompted the alert, according to a news release.

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, is set to speak to media about the alert at 11 a.m.

Monkeypox is a rare viral illness that causes fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes and lethargy, followed by the development of a rash over a person’s body. The SHA noted that Monkeypox is not easily spread from person to person.

The illness is spread through:

Close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact;

touching bodily fluids or lesions of a person who is sick with the disease; or

exposure to contaminated objects such as bed linens or clothing.

Those who believe they have been exposed to Monkeypox can contact Healthline 811 to determine if they are considered at risk or are eligible for a vaccine.

More details to come…