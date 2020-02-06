REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued layoff notices to CUPE members who work at Pioneer Village.

The news comes from CUPE, the union that represents employees at Pioneer Village. The union did not specify how many members were given notice.

“[Pioneer Village] has been plagued by mould and asbestos issues for years and has had to close beds twice before due to remediation efforts. Now residents are being moved into two private care homes in the Regina area,” CUPE said in a release.

“The Sask. Party’s cuts to healthcare and their failure to invest in infrastructure are letting people down,” said NDP Leader Ryan Meili. “We have a growing seniors population, and not enough long-term care spaces to begin with. The Sask. Party has been dragging their feet on Pioneer Village, failing the seniors of our province.”

CTV News has reached out to the SHA for comment.