REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s Ombudsman and Public Interest Disclosure Commissioner tabled the 2019 annual reports on Monday with a focus on the cost of medication in long-term care and discipline panels in provincial correctional centres.

More than 3,800 Saskatchewan residents reached out to Commissioner Mary McFadyen’s office in the last year seeking help.

An example is provided in the report, of a man and woman who said their father’s medication costs increased significantly when he moved to a long-term care home. The report says the cost of the man's medication went from an average of $45 monthly to $113 monthly. McFadyen investigated whether the Saskatchewan Health Authority was managing medication costs properly.

The Ombudsman called care home residents a “captive market.”

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority is responsible for ensuring these costs are at least competitive with community pharmacies. McFadyen found the Authority needed to improve its pharmacy procurement and fee structure agreements to guarantee reasonable medication costs for residents,” the report says.

Correctional centres

McFadyen looked into the system for disciplining inmates in provincial correctional centres.

Legislation states that inmates should get a fair hearing if accused of offences like fighting, gang activity, threats or trying to escape.

The Ombudsman determined a number of aspects of this system were not being conducted in a fair manner.

She says that some inmates were not provided adequate information about charges in order to properly prepare for their hearing.

McFadyen said it’s nearly impossible for staff to remain objective, as they are required to decide between testimony provided by inmates and their own peers.

“Since sanctions were applied as soon as the panel made its decision, inmates saw the legislated appeal process as a waste of time. By the time they won their appeal, they had already served the sanctions,” the report says.

McFadyen made nine recommendations with regard to inmate discipline.

