REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is offering travel advice for anyone heading abroad, but says there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the province.

“The number of countries that have confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow,” Saskatchewan Ministry of Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in a news release. “While the risk to residents travelling abroad remains low, people travelling to and from affected areas should monitor for fever, cough and difficulty breathing for 14 days after travel. If you have these symptoms, contact HealthLine 811 for assessment and direction.”

The risk of the virus remains low in Saskatchewan, the province says.

Anyone who has travelled to an affected area is encouraged to self-isolate at home for 14 days after leaving the area. Symptoms include cough, fever and difficulty breathing.

Anyone who has come into contact with another person ill with coronavirus should also self-isolate for 14 days.