SHA staff instructed not to coordinate tours, answer questions from political parties, leaked memo shows
In a memo provided to the media by the Saskatchewan NDP, members of the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) were instructed not to coordinate tours or answer questions from “any political parties.”
The official opposition released the document at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
The memo, dated Feb. 7, 2023, was sent to all staff and reads:
“Please be advised we are not to coordinate tours or answer questions about our facility to any political parties. If an MLA's or members of a political party request information from Lanigan In[t]egrated Ho[s]pital please direct them to the process implemented to contact [redacted]. This goes through Central Coordination. They have been advised of this process."
The identity of the sender of the memo was redacted but was identified as “Health Services Manager” by their title, which was unobscured.
More details to come…
