SHA suspending parking fees at all facilities
Published Thursday, April 2, 2020 2:06PM CST Last Updated Thursday, April 2, 2020 2:10PM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it is suspending parking fees for healthcare workers and patients at all of its facilities.
The SHA says there will be signage directing people to the appropriate parking zones.
Visitors are not permitted at any SHA-operated hospitals, clinics or continuing care facilities except for compassionate reasons.
Anyone visiting for compassionate reasons will also have their parking fees waived.