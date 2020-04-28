REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority will release its latest COVID-19 models on Tuesday afternoon.

The modelling will update the estimates originally presented by the SHA on April 8.

Officials from the SHA will speak at 2:30 p.m. in Regina. That press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The SHA says the new models show an “improved outlook” for the province.