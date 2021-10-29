SHA to require proof of vaccination in all facilities

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced it will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test in its facilities starting in November.

SHA said the policy will come into effect on Nov. 8, 2021 for anyone entering acute care facilities and long term care homes, including affiliates.

“All essential family/supports and visitors are to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test,” the SHA said in a release.

Without proof of vaccination, visitors must provide a negative PRC or rapid antigen test result from the past 72 hours.

The Ministry of Health is also directing personal care homes to align with the policy.

In a tweet, the SHA noted that the new policy does not apply to patients seeking care in these facilities.