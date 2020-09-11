REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning travellers of COVID-19 exposure at the Regina International Airport.

Someone who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the airport on Sept. 6

The passenger got off a plane at 9:30 p.m., collected their luggage and left the airport around 10 p.m. The person was on Air Canada 7947 from Toronto.

Officials say anyone who was at the airport on this date and time to self-isolate immediately if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.